Contrasting Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Service Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $198.35 million 4.70 $139.34 million $2.88 7.27 Service Properties Trust $1.89 billion 0.23 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.56

Risk & Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 67.77% 24.24% 8.90% Service Properties Trust -14.73% -34.61% -3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 7 2 0 2.10 Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $20.6667, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

