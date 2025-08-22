Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Critical Contrast

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73 Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus target price of $8.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 41.11%. Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.57 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.34 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.15 -$21.97 million ($0.35) -125.17

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lionsgate Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Lionsgate Studios on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

