Head to Head Survey: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) and Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00 Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Klabin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -29.23% -12.11% -3.68% Klabin 9.90% 19.37% 3.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Klabin pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Klabin pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rayonier Advanced Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Klabin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.52 billion 0.22 -$38.71 million ($6.67) -0.76 Klabin $3.64 billion 5.70 $339.47 million $0.60 11.19

Klabin has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Klabin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klabin has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klabin beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.