Financial Review: CAE (NYSE:CAE) & TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAT Technologies and CAE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies $152.12 million 3.02 $11.17 million $1.22 29.96 CAE $3.28 billion 2.63 $291.29 million $0.92 29.19

Risk and Volatility

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than TAT Technologies. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAT Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAT Technologies and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies 8.21% 10.90% 7.76% CAE 8.70% 7.92% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAT Technologies and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 CAE 0 4 5 2 2.82

TAT Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. CAE has a consensus price target of $33.6667, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than TAT Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats TAT Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

