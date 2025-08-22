CVE:FLT FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 8.7%

FLT stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$265.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.