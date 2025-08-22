Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for BXP FY2026 Earnings

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for BXP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.01. The consensus estimate for BXP’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BXP’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BXP from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

BXP Price Performance

BXP opened at $66.3490 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. BXP has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is 13,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of BXP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BXP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BXP by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the first quarter worth $14,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

