Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $210.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

