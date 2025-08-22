Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.46 and a 200-day moving average of $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
