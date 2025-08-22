1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $160,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $156.2890 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

