Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,392,000 after buying an additional 1,347,503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $174.2850 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.