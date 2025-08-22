Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) CEO John Peyton Buys 4,523 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) CEO John Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DIN opened at $21.1770 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5,126.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

