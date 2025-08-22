Compound Planning Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $154.3420 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

