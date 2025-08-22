Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.7830 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

