Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $231,332.92 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,449.64. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Braze Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of BRZE opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Braze by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
