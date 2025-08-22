Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 110,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 111,421 shares.The stock last traded at $53.84 and had previously closed at $55.23.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

