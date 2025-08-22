Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.99. 28,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 56,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of research firms have commented on RSVR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reservoir Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $503.50 million, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.67%. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 74,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $568,131.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 214,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,499.90. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 373.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

