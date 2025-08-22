Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 225 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.4950 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

