Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 19,614 shares.The stock last traded at $48.96 and had previously closed at $48.87.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 284,581 shares during the period.

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

