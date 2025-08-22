Rede Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
