Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,927,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 796% from the previous session’s volume of 214,985 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.98.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.08%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.