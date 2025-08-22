Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.22. Rohm shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Rohm Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $804.37 million during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

