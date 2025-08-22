Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2025

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, agrowthof32.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3192 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.