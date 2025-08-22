Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, agrowthof32.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3192 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

