Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

PPSI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 105.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Pioneer Power Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

