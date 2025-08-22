American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

American Express stock opened at $308.42 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.