Summit Financial LLC Acquires 23,178 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 824,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,333,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1,887.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 119,210 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.0650 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

