Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,128,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,095 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $996,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $233.0010 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The firm has a market cap of $654.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

