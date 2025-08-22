Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $868.24 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in McKesson were worth $868,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total transaction of $8,085,676.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,849.92. This trade represents a 42.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
