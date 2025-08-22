Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,569,894 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,708,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569,894 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.49% of Equitable worth $1,026,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,242,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 887,123 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,558,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,672,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5,536.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $108,264,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,316. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $51.8260 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

