Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.050-3.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 22.980-23.180 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $697.76 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 287,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,386,000 after buying an additional 41,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

