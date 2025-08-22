Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Vontier Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.2520 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vontier has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

