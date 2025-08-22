Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,292,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 579,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $235.4020 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.