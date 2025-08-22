Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

COR stock opened at $303.3590 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

