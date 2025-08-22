Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oklo accounts for 5.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oklo by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Up 0.8%

OKLO opened at $67.1040 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -159.77 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

