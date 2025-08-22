iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 376,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 697,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 76,951 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

