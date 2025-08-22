Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 495,293 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 9,453.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 395,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $84.60 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

