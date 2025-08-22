D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 619 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.45. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.40 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.