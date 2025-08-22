1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 289,233 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,959,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 289,233 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 0.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $463,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 84.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $63.7660 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

