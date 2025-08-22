Rede Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,411,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $109.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

