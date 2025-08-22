Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

