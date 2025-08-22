OFC Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

OFC Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

