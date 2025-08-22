Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Kodiak Gas Services makes up 0.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.88% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3,401.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE KGS opened at $35.9740 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.