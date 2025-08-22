Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,638 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EE. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $24.3160 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.