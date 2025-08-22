Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

