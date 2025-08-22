Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by OFC Financial Planning LLC

OFC Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.5% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.