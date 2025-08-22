OFC Financial Planning LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.