Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,261 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners comprises 3.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $309,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,245 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,640,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $23,415,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,825,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 530,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $41.2750 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,088,223 shares of company stock worth $556,454,599.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on HESM

About Hess Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.