MAS Advisors LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Mplx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 35,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,896,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $50.4440 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

