MAS Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.