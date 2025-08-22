MAS Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VB opened at $245.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

