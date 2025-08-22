MAS Advisors LLC Sells 5,535 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $14.82 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

